Feedback Loop: 2023-12-25

- The Vains – Pickleback
- Maisie – Hot Juice
- Astro Elevator – Andromeda
- Mums Favourite – Mother of Ra (sun song)
- Tanuki Band – Needed
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Iron Lung
- Earth Tongue – Probing The New Reality
- Newgate Crowd – Blindspot
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Halftime Oranges – Salamander on my Verandah
- The Uglies – Life is Boring
- Heinous Crimes – Bail You Out
- Mannequin Death Squad – SUPER MENTAL PSYCHO
- Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
- The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster
- The Hives – Bogus Operandi
- Sleepy Lizard – Love Junkie
- Puree – 5 Dollar Stranger
- Slowmango – Montgolfier
- Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
- Divebar Youth feat. Cahli Blakers – PANIC
- Mannequin Death Squad – Monsters
- MANTRA – One for the Team
- LOLA – Game Over
- The Effends – Chief Wiggum
- Ty Segall – I’m A Man
- Baby Candy – Big Boi
- Mums Favourite – Loveboat
Reader's opinions