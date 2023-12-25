Feedback Loop: 2023-12-25

December 25, 2023

  1. The Vains – Pickleback
  2. Maisie – Hot Juice
  3. Astro Elevator – Andromeda
  4. Mums Favourite – Mother of Ra (sun song)
  5. Tanuki Band – Needed
  6. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Iron Lung
  7. Earth Tongue – Probing The New Reality
  8. Newgate Crowd – Blindspot
  9. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  10. Halftime Oranges – Salamander on my Verandah
  11. The Uglies – Life is Boring
  12. Heinous Crimes – Bail You Out
  13. Mannequin Death Squad – SUPER MENTAL PSYCHO
  14. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  15. The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  16. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster
  17. The Hives – Bogus Operandi
  18. Sleepy Lizard – Love Junkie
  19. Puree – 5 Dollar Stranger
  20. Slowmango – Montgolfier
  21. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  22. Divebar Youth feat. Cahli Blakers – PANIC
  23. Mannequin Death Squad – Monsters
  24. MANTRA – One for the Team
  25. LOLA – Game Over
  26. The Effends – Chief Wiggum
  27. Ty Segall – I’m A Man
  28. Baby Candy – Big Boi
  29. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
