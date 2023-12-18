Feedback Loop: 2023-12-18

December 18, 2023

  1. The Vains – Pickleback
  2. Baby Candy – Riffy Ponting
  3. Electric Slumber – Countdown
  4. Puree – Spooky
  5. DJC / Darcy James Cheatle – Burning Out
  6. Tell Mama – Midnight
  7. Blue Lucy – Cold Dreams
  8. SYCAMORE – Cross Me Out
  9. Blind Coyote – All Night Long
  10. Blue Lucy – Last Year In Amsterdam
  11. The Empty Threats – ATACB
  12. MANTRA – Bullseye
  13. The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas
  14. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  15. DIVEBAR YOUTH, Cahli Blakers – PANIC
  16. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  17. Maisie – Overflow
  18. Newgate Crowd – Bright Idea
  19. LOLA – BATSHIT
  20. Siberian Tiger – Call on Me
  21. Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
  22. Soria Moria – Pirate Song
  23. Druid Fluids – La Reverie
  24. Stobie XL – Make It Right
