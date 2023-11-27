Feedback Loop: 2023-11-27

- The Vains – Pickleback
- MANTRA – One For The Team
- West Thebarton – Stuck On You
- Blue Lucy – Last Year in Amsterdam
- Puree – Storm
- Pink Duke – Dandelion Crown
- Druid Fluids – Timeline
- Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
- Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
- Day For Caroline – No One’s as late for the sky as me
- The Dainty Morsels – Evening Primrose
- Blind Coyote – On My Own
- The Genevieves – Words
- Baby Candy – What’s Worse
- Electric Slumber – SHAME
- Violet Harlot – Red Hypergiant
- Pelvis – Peach Juice
- The Vains – Sicko
- LOLA – BATSHIT
- Darcy James Cheatle – Subside
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- Coldwave – Haircut Song
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- The Effends – Chief Wiggum
- Maisie – Free Your Mind
