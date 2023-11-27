Feedback Loop: 2023-11-27

November 27, 2023

  1. The Vains – Pickleback
  2. MANTRA – One For The Team
  3. West Thebarton – Stuck On You
  4. Blue Lucy – Last Year in Amsterdam
  5. Puree – Storm
  6. Pink Duke – Dandelion Crown
  7. Druid Fluids – Timeline
  8. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  9. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  10. Day For Caroline – No One’s as late for the sky as me
  11. The Dainty Morsels – Evening Primrose
  12. Blind Coyote – On My Own
  13. The Genevieves – Words
  14. Baby Candy – What’s Worse
  15. Electric Slumber – SHAME
  16. Violet Harlot – Red Hypergiant
  17. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  18. The Vains – Sicko
  19. LOLA – BATSHIT
  20. Darcy James Cheatle – Subside
  21. Pity Lips – Cellular
  22. Coldwave – Haircut Song
  23. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  24. The Effends – Chief Wiggum
  25. Maisie – Free Your Mind
