Feedback Loop: 2023-11-20

  1. Druid Fluids – Out Of Phase
  2. St. Loki – Cicada
  3. Mannequin Death Squad – Sick
  4. Captain Hellfire and the Wretched Bretheran – Drink (til we die)
  5. Stobie XL – Landslide
  6. Blind Coyote – All Night Long
  7. MANTRA – Bullseye
  8. Jon Ann – F With Me
  9. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  10. The Escape Pods – This Is An Ode
  11. Sleepy Lizard – Crab Shack
  12. Maisie – Overflow
  13. Lucas Day – Right Where I Needed You
  14. Lizzie Hosking – Fire
  15. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – All Aboard The S. S. Sinker
  16. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  17. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  18. The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
  19. The Dainty Morsels – Stand Up Dizzy Blues
  20. The Sundials – Telepath
  21. RUSH – Subdivisions
  22. Marlin Kites – Destra (Gather Me Together)
  23. The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas
