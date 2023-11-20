Feedback Loop: 2023-11-20

- Druid Fluids – Out Of Phase
- St. Loki – Cicada
- Mannequin Death Squad – Sick
- Captain Hellfire and the Wretched Bretheran – Drink (til we die)
- Stobie XL – Landslide
- Blind Coyote – All Night Long
- MANTRA – Bullseye
- Jon Ann – F With Me
- Mums Favourite – Loveboat
- The Escape Pods – This Is An Ode
- Sleepy Lizard – Crab Shack
- Maisie – Overflow
- Lucas Day – Right Where I Needed You
- Lizzie Hosking – Fire
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – All Aboard The S. S. Sinker
- Pink Duke – Long Way Down
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
- The Dainty Morsels – Stand Up Dizzy Blues
- The Sundials – Telepath
- RUSH – Subdivisions
- Marlin Kites – Destra (Gather Me Together)
- The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas
