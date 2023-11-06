Feedback Loop: 2023-11-06

- The Vains – Pickleback
- Druid Fluids – Sours Happy Fantasy
- Newgate Crowd – Blindspot
- The Empty Threats – Sanity Russel
- Badland Caravan – Suit and Tie
- The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
- Puree – Five Dollar Stranger
- LOLA – Game Over
- Looch – Nurse Paul
- Molly Rocket – DIVE
- Coldwave – Ice Cold
- SASHA – LUNA
- Darcy James Cheatle – Subside
- Teenage Joans – Ruby Doomsday
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
- The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- Cove Street – Salmon Sunsets
- Stormy-Lou – Impulsivity
- Exit Plan – Violent Sleep
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Our Fearless Leader
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Extinction
- Horror My Friend – Turned Loose
- Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
- The Sundials – Baby
