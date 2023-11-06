Feedback Loop: 2023-11-06

Written by on November 6, 2023

  1. The Vains – Pickleback
  2. Druid Fluids – Sours Happy Fantasy
  3. Newgate Crowd – Blindspot
  4. The Empty Threats – Sanity Russel
  5. Badland Caravan – Suit and Tie
  6. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  7. Puree – Five Dollar Stranger
  8. LOLA – Game Over
  9. Looch – Nurse Paul
  10. Molly Rocket – DIVE
  11. Coldwave – Ice Cold
  12. SASHA – LUNA
  13. Darcy James Cheatle – Subside
  14. Teenage Joans – Ruby Doomsday
  15. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
  16. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  17. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  18. Cove Street – Salmon Sunsets
  19. Stormy-Lou – Impulsivity
  20. Exit Plan – Violent Sleep
  21. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Our Fearless Leader
  22. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Extinction
  23. Horror My Friend – Turned Loose
  24. Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
  25. The Sundials – Baby
