Feedback Loop: 2023-10-30

  1. The Vains – Pickleback
  2. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  3. Baby Candy – Shoot You
  4. Blind Coyote – All Night Long
  5. Major Shade – To Make A Martyr
  6. The Genevieves – Words
  7. Maisie – Free Your Mind
  8. Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
  9. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  10. MANTRA – One For The Team
  11. Exit Plan – Sellout
  12. Divebar Youth – PANIC ft. Cahli Blakers
  13. Mannequin Death Squad – SAN FRAN
  14. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Altar
  15. Checked Out – Pied Piper
  16. LOLA – BATSHIT
  17. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  18. Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
  19. The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas (Live at Arthur)
  20. The Effends – Smooth Operator
  21. Loopole – Candles
  22. Full Cream – Numb
  23. Puree – Spooky
  24. War Room – Pumpkins
  25. The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
  26. Slowmango – Montgolfier
  27. Workhorse – No Photographs
