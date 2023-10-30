Feedback Loop: 2023-10-30

- The Vains – Pickleback
- Pelvis – Peach Juice
- Baby Candy – Shoot You
- Blind Coyote – All Night Long
- Major Shade – To Make A Martyr
- The Genevieves – Words
- Maisie – Free Your Mind
- Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
- MANTRA – One For The Team
- Exit Plan – Sellout
- Divebar Youth – PANIC ft. Cahli Blakers
- Mannequin Death Squad – SAN FRAN
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Altar
- Checked Out – Pied Piper
- LOLA – BATSHIT
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
- Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
- The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas (Live at Arthur)
- The Effends – Smooth Operator
- Loopole – Candles
- Full Cream – Numb
- Puree – Spooky
- War Room – Pumpkins
- The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
- Slowmango – Montgolfier
- Workhorse – No Photographs
