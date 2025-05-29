Elevate: 2025-05-29

Written by on May 29, 2025

  1. Tame Impala – half full glass of wine
  2. Druid Fluids – Into me I see
  3. Men I Trust – Say, Can You Hear Me
  4. Mac Demarco – Treat Her Better
  5. The Daity Morsels – Little Miss Green
