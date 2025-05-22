Elevate: 2025-05-22

May 22, 2025

  1. Daft Punk – Teachers
  2. DJ Mehdi ft Chromeo – I Am Somebody (Paris Version)
  3. SebastiAn – Embody
  4. The Avalanches – Born To Lose
  5. Desert Sessions – Powdered Wig Machine
  6. Honeybeam – Oh, Dear
  7. The Dainty Morsels – Hold Your Horses
  8. St Vincent – Marrow
  9. Death From Above 1979 – Trainwreck 1979
  10. Ricky Albeck – Insignigiant Favours
  11. Viagra Boys – Dirty Boyz
  12. JPJ x The Dangerous Animals – Adelaide
  13. Effie Isobel – Moon Made
  14. Elastica – Connection
