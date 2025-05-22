Elevate: 2025-05-22
Written by Playlist Robot on May 22, 2025
- Daft Punk – Teachers
- DJ Mehdi ft Chromeo – I Am Somebody (Paris Version)
- SebastiAn – Embody
- The Avalanches – Born To Lose
- Desert Sessions – Powdered Wig Machine
- Honeybeam – Oh, Dear
- The Dainty Morsels – Hold Your Horses
- St Vincent – Marrow
- Death From Above 1979 – Trainwreck 1979
- Ricky Albeck – Insignigiant Favours
- Viagra Boys – Dirty Boyz
- JPJ x The Dangerous Animals – Adelaide
- Effie Isobel – Moon Made
- Elastica – Connection