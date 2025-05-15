Elevate: 2025-05-15
Written by Playlist Robot on May 15, 2025
- Queens of the Stone Age – Song for the Dead
- The Empty Threats – The One
- Tool – Stinkfist
- Spiderbait – Shazam!
- dust – the gutter
- the black keys – thickfreakness
- Audioslave – Cochise
- TISM – (He’ll never be an) old man river
- GFY – Amyl And The Sniffers
- Black Flag – My War
- Colloured Balls – Won’t You Make Up You’re Mind
- Django Rowe – Maple Dance
- Morphine – souvenier
- Gut Health – Inner Norm
- Iggy Pop – NIghtclubbing
- X – Los Angeles