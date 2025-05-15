Elevate: 2025-05-15

May 15, 2025

  1. Queens of the Stone Age – Song for the Dead
  2. The Empty Threats – The One
  3. Tool – Stinkfist
  4. Spiderbait – Shazam!
  5. dust – the gutter
  6. the black keys – thickfreakness
  7. Audioslave – Cochise
  8. TISM – (He’ll never be an) old man river
  9. GFY – Amyl And The Sniffers
  10. Black Flag – My War
  11. Colloured Balls – Won’t You Make Up You’re Mind
  12. Django Rowe – Maple Dance
  13. Morphine – souvenier
  14. Gut Health – Inner Norm
  15. Iggy Pop – NIghtclubbing
  16. X – Los Angeles
