Elevate: 2025-05-08

Written by on May 8, 2025

  1. Patti Smith – Free Money
  2. Tropical Fuck Storm – Soft Power
  3. Queens Of The Stone Age – Tangled Up In Plaid
  4. TV Therapy – Animal Control
  5. Inspiral Carpets – This Is How It Feels
  6. Guttersnake – Killin Plantes
  7. Frenzal Rhomp – Who’d Be A Cop
  8. Frenzal Rhomp – Punch In The Face
  9. Midnight Juggernauts – Shadows
  10. Magdalena Bay – Thats My Floor
  11. Glitzy Von Jagger – Sharp Dressed Them
  12. Justice ft RIMON – Afterimage (Bongos Version)
  13. The Avalanches – Radio
  14. Ricky Albeck – Industrial Lights
  15. Honeybeam – Play The Part
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Follow The Sound: 2025-05-08

Previous post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-05-08

Current track

Title

Artist