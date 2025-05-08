Elevate: 2025-05-08

- Patti Smith – Free Money
- Tropical Fuck Storm – Soft Power
- Queens Of The Stone Age – Tangled Up In Plaid
- TV Therapy – Animal Control
- Inspiral Carpets – This Is How It Feels
- Guttersnake – Killin Plantes
- Frenzal Rhomp – Who’d Be A Cop
- Frenzal Rhomp – Punch In The Face
- Midnight Juggernauts – Shadows
- Magdalena Bay – Thats My Floor
- Glitzy Von Jagger – Sharp Dressed Them
- Justice ft RIMON – Afterimage (Bongos Version)
- The Avalanches – Radio
- Ricky Albeck – Industrial Lights
- Honeybeam – Play The Part
