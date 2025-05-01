Elevate: 2025-05-01

Written by on May 1, 2025

  1. DIIV – Fender On The Freeway (Minor Science Remix)
  2. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  3. Nabihah Iqbal – This World Couldn’t See Us
  4. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg
  5. The Genevieves – Dreaming, Speaking
  6. George Clanton – Kill You in Bed
  7. Swan Reach – Dumb
  8. Passion Pop Music – The Game
  9. Richard & Linda Thompson – I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight
  10. Bing Crosby – White Christmas
  11. Dana Gavanski – Ears Were Growing
  12. Eyrie – Grey Heron
  13. Stella Donnelly – Old Man
