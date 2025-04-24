Elevate: 2025-04-24
Written by Playlist Robot on April 24, 2025
- Death From Above 1979 – Sexy Results
- DZ Deathrays – Paranoid
- St Vincent – Broken Man
- Chelsea Wolfe – The Warden
- Pelvis – Peach Juice
- The Extrodinary Farm Art Ensemble – I Can Tell You
- Frank zappa – uncle remus
- The drones – Baby 2
- Guided By Voices – Hot Freaks
- St.Morris Sinners – Gentrification blues
- Spiderbait – Monty
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- mod con – is your heart a joke
- king krule – underclass
- Blur – We’ve got a file on you
- C.W. Stoneking – Mama Got The Blues