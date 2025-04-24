Elevate: 2025-04-24

Written by on April 24, 2025

  1. Death From Above 1979 – Sexy Results
  2. DZ Deathrays – Paranoid
  3. St Vincent – Broken Man
  4. Chelsea Wolfe – The Warden
  5. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  6. The Extrodinary Farm Art Ensemble – I Can Tell You
  7. Frank zappa – uncle remus
  8. The drones – Baby 2
  9. Guided By Voices – Hot Freaks
  10. St.Morris Sinners – Gentrification blues
  11. Spiderbait – Monty
  12. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  13. mod con – is your heart a joke
  14. king krule – underclass
  15. Blur – We’ve got a file on you
  16. C.W. Stoneking – Mama Got The Blues
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Follow The Sound: 2025-04-24

Previous post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-04-24

Current track

Title

Artist