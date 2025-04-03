Elevate: 2025-04-03

Written by on April 3, 2025

  1. Powerxchuck – Depression Song #69
  2. Dead Popes of the Vatican – Dead Popes of the Vatican
  3. iheart – new mind paradigm
  4. Korn – Freak On A Leash
  5. white zombie – electric head pt 2 (remix)
  6. crisis alert – watch you fall
  7. fugazi – waiting room
  8. butthole surfers – goofy’s concern
  9. King Krule – Easy Easy
  10. Sidewalk & the Wheely Bin – Pine
  11. The Smiths – Stop me if you think You’ve heard this one before
  12. Neon Indian – Deadbeat Summer
  13. Bad Dreems – Bogan Pride
  14. Antenna – Lost
  15. Low Life – DREAM MACHINE
  16. Danse Society – Somewhere
