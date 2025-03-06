Elevate: 2025-03-06

  1. Flowertruck – Tourmaline
  2. Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Spare me the time
  3. Candy Moore – Chapel Street
  4. Bad Dreems – Hoping for
  5. These New South Whales – Changes
  6. Surf Curse – All is Lost
  7. The war on drugs – Under the pressure
  8. The Passions – I’m in Love with a german film Star
  9. The Chameleons – Mad Jack
  10. Coldwave – The Ants
  11. XTC – Roads Girdle The Globe
  12. Dry Cleaning – Scratchcard Lanyard
  13. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  14. The names – Nightshift
