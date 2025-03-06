Elevate: 2025-03-06
Written by Playlist Robot on March 6, 2025
- Flowertruck – Tourmaline
- Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Spare me the time
- Candy Moore – Chapel Street
- Bad Dreems – Hoping for
- These New South Whales – Changes
- Surf Curse – All is Lost
- The war on drugs – Under the pressure
- The Passions – I’m in Love with a german film Star
- The Chameleons – Mad Jack
- Coldwave – The Ants
- XTC – Roads Girdle The Globe
- Dry Cleaning – Scratchcard Lanyard
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- The names – Nightshift