Elevate: 2025-01-02

Written by on January 2, 2025

  1. Gap Girls – Running through my mind
  2. Slow Hollows – Hospital Flowers
  3. Sidewalk & the Wheely Bin – Shhh!
  4. Deep Creek Waterfall – Things Change
  5. The Ocean Blue – Ballerina Out of Control
  6. Joan As Police Woman – Christobel
  7. Cryogeyser – Leach
  8. Molina – Venus
  9. Hoops – Cool 2
  10. Pool Toy – She Comes She Goes
  11. Harvey Sutherland, sos – Type A
  12. Surfing – Hold On
  13. Mumrunner – Shawshank
  14. DIIV – Follow
  15. HOMESHAKE – Michael
  16. Lower Plenty – Blue Shadows
  17. Swapmeet – Collision
