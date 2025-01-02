Elevate: 2025-01-02
Written by Playlist Robot on January 2, 2025
- Gap Girls – Running through my mind
- Slow Hollows – Hospital Flowers
- Sidewalk & the Wheely Bin – Shhh!
- Deep Creek Waterfall – Things Change
- The Ocean Blue – Ballerina Out of Control
- Joan As Police Woman – Christobel
- Cryogeyser – Leach
- Molina – Venus
- Hoops – Cool 2
- Pool Toy – She Comes She Goes
- Harvey Sutherland, sos – Type A
- Surfing – Hold On
- Mumrunner – Shawshank
- DIIV – Follow
- HOMESHAKE – Michael
- Lower Plenty – Blue Shadows
- Swapmeet – Collision