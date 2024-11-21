Elevate: 2024-11-21

Written by on November 21, 2024

  1. STEAL CAPZ – I’ll thong Ya
  2. STEAL CAPZ – Bait Dog
  3. Sacrifical Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  4. Witch Hunt – Sand Dunes
  5. Molly Rocket – She’s Curel
  6. Grinspoon – Just Ace
  7. Zoot – Elanor Rigby
  8. Stiff Little Fingers – Alternative Ulster
  9. Butthole Surfers – Who Was In My Room Last Night?
  10. Art in Exile – Quarantine
  11. Faith No More – We Care A Lot
  12. Soul Coughing – Super Bon Bon
  13. Aphex Twin – Come To Daddy (Pappy Mix)
  14. Nine Inch Nails – Happiness In Slavery
  15. Swans – Weakling
