Elevate: 2024-11-21
Written by Playlist Robot on November 21, 2024
- STEAL CAPZ – I’ll thong Ya
- STEAL CAPZ – Bait Dog
- Sacrifical Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
- Witch Hunt – Sand Dunes
- Molly Rocket – She’s Curel
- Grinspoon – Just Ace
- Zoot – Elanor Rigby
- Stiff Little Fingers – Alternative Ulster
- Butthole Surfers – Who Was In My Room Last Night?
- Art in Exile – Quarantine
- Faith No More – We Care A Lot
- Soul Coughing – Super Bon Bon
- Aphex Twin – Come To Daddy (Pappy Mix)
- Nine Inch Nails – Happiness In Slavery
- Swans – Weakling