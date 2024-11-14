Elevate: 2024-11-14
Written by Playlist Robot on November 14, 2024
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Radio Free Alice – Paris is Gone
- Scars – All about you
- Gallery One – Rent Boy
- Blueboy – Imipramine
- The Church – Shadow Cabinet
- Perfect Actress – Radio Rebel
- Cleaners From Venus – Only a Shadows
- ML Buch – Pan over the hill
- Short Snarl – Heat, Heavy
- Connan Mockasin – Faking Jazz Together
- SPELLLING – Under The Sun
- Jackulson – Pressure Tank
- The Avalanches – Saturday Night Inside Out