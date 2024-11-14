Elevate: 2024-11-14

Written by on November 14, 2024

  1. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  2. Radio Free Alice – Paris is Gone
  3. Scars – All about you
  4. Gallery One – Rent Boy
  5. Blueboy – Imipramine
  6. The Church – Shadow Cabinet
  7. Perfect Actress – Radio Rebel
  8. Cleaners From Venus – Only a Shadows
  9. ML Buch – Pan over the hill
  10. Short Snarl – Heat, Heavy
  11. Connan Mockasin – Faking Jazz Together
  12. SPELLLING – Under The Sun
  13. Jackulson – Pressure Tank
  14. The Avalanches – Saturday Night Inside Out
