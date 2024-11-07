Elevate: 2024-11-07
Written by Playlist Robot on November 7, 2024
- kate bush – hounds of love
- the psychedelic furs – love my way
- marlin kites – another day
- the cure – pictures of you
- talking heads – once in a lifetime (live)
- molly rocket – asphalt
- bend, kara manansala – out all night
- pink duke – long way down
- japanese breakfast – the body is a blade
- the genevieves – adore you
- slowdive – when the sun hits
- sunsick daisy – over and over
- the jesus and mary chain – just like honey