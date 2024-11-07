Elevate: 2024-11-07

November 7, 2024

  1. kate bush – hounds of love
  2. the psychedelic furs – love my way
  3. marlin kites – another day
  4. the cure – pictures of you
  5. talking heads – once in a lifetime (live)
  6. molly rocket – asphalt
  7. bend, kara manansala – out all night
  8. pink duke – long way down
  9. japanese breakfast – the body is a blade
  10. the genevieves – adore you
  11. slowdive – when the sun hits
  12. sunsick daisy – over and over
  13. the jesus and mary chain – just like honey
