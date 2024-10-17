Elevate: 2024-10-17

Written by on October 17, 2024

  1. madam super trash – wreck
  2. madam super trash – marino rocks
  3. full flower moon band – super like me
  4. the dainty morsels – lily of the incas
  5. molly rocket – bones
  6. mums favourite – wind in the willows
  7. sacrificial larynx – sin nombre
  8. babyteeth – runt
  9. war room – the top floor
  10. royal headache – garbage
  11. pj harvey – this is love
  12. pj harvey – down by the water
  13. talking heads – life during wartime
  14. gum, ambrose kenny-smith – ill times
  15. the cure – 10:15 saturday night
  16. depeche mode – enjoy the silence
