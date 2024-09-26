Elevate: 2024-09-26

Written by on September 26, 2024

  1. Dr. Sure’s Unusual Practise – Elephant In the Room
  2. Dr. Sure’s Unusual Practise – Escalator Man
  3. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  4. Dandy Buzzkills – The Light
  5. Bad//Dreems – Southern Heat
  6. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  7. the Empty Threats – Boys in the Gutter
  8. the Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  9. Strawberry Switchblade – Go Away
  10. Lush – I Have The Moon
  11. the Sundays – You’re Not the Only One I Know
  12. Swapmeet – New Wood, Old Ashes
  13. Michael Pearse – Falling from the Hills
  14. Sofia Menguita – If You
  15. Belle and Sebastian – Like Dylan in the Movies
