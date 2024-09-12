Elevate: 2024-09-12
Written by Playlist Robot on September 12, 2024
- Civic – Shackled Man
- Low Life – Crash
- Taqbir – Tfou 3lik
- Taqbir – Sma3
- HÄGÖL – Sick
- Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Anxiety
- Together Pangea – Sick Shit
- The Ramones – Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue
- Mini Skirt – Brigantine St
- Ripple Effect Band – Diyama
- Gee Tee – Tuff Love
- Gee Tee – Out Tonight
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Smooth Sailing
- Diät – Sinkhole
- XTC – Making Plans for Nigel
- Itchy And The Nits – I’m Not Listenin
- The Cure – A Forest
- Sex Drive – Military Boy