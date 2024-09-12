Elevate: 2024-09-12

Written by on September 12, 2024

  1. Civic – Shackled Man
  2. Low Life – Crash
  3. Taqbir – Tfou 3lik
  4. Taqbir – Sma3
  5. HÄGÖL – Sick
  6. Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Anxiety
  7. Together Pangea – Sick Shit
  8. The Ramones – Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue
  9. Mini Skirt – Brigantine St
  10. Ripple Effect Band – Diyama
  11. Gee Tee – Tuff Love
  12. Gee Tee – Out Tonight
  13. A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Smooth Sailing
  14. Diät – Sinkhole
  15. XTC – Making Plans for Nigel
  16. Itchy And The Nits – I’m Not Listenin
  17. The Cure – A Forest
  18. Sex Drive – Military Boy
