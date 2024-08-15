Elevate: 2024-08-15
Written by Playlist Robot on August 15, 2024
- X-Ray Spex – Germfree Adolescence
- the Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
- Full Flower Moon Band – Enemy
- the Sundials – Do it For Myself
- PJ Harvey – 50ft Queenie
- Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
- Lush – Ladykillers
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Placement – It’s Over
- Twine – My God
- the Genevieves – Adore You
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Sleep Drifter
- Marlin Kites feat. estée – Babylon
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Pink Duke – Dandelion Crown