Elevate: 2024-08-15

  1. X-Ray Spex – Germfree Adolescence
  2. the Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  3. Full Flower Moon Band – Enemy
  4. the Sundials – Do it For Myself
  5. PJ Harvey – 50ft Queenie
  6. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  7. Lush – Ladykillers
  8. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  9. Placement – It’s Over
  10. Twine – My God
  11. the Genevieves – Adore You
  12. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Sleep Drifter
  13. Marlin Kites feat. estée – Babylon
  14. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  15. Pink Duke – Dandelion Crown
