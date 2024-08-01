Elevate: 2024-08-01

August 1, 2024

  1. effie isobel – Peach Heart
  2. Pinc Louds – Soul in My Body
  3. Fleet Foxes – he doesn’t know why
  4. The Shins – Sleeping Lessons
  5. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  6. The Genevieves – Adore You
  7. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  8. Teenage Joans – By the Way
  9. Jamie Lena – Collateral Damage
  10. short snarl – Above The Knee
  11. Adrianne Lenker – anything
  12. Katie Pruitt – Expectations
  13. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
  14. Aleksiah – Pretty Picture
  15. Crystal Castles – crimewave
  16. Billie Eilish – When I Was Older
