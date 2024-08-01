Elevate: 2024-08-01
Written by Playlist Robot on August 1, 2024
- effie isobel – Peach Heart
- Pinc Louds – Soul in My Body
- Fleet Foxes – he doesn’t know why
- The Shins – Sleeping Lessons
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- The Tullamarines – I’m So
- Teenage Joans – By the Way
- Jamie Lena – Collateral Damage
- short snarl – Above The Knee
- Adrianne Lenker – anything
- Katie Pruitt – Expectations
- Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
- Aleksiah – Pretty Picture
- Crystal Castles – crimewave
- Billie Eilish – When I Was Older