Elevate: 2024-06-27

Written by on June 27, 2024

  1. Full Flower Moon Band – Power
  2. Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
  3. Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
  4. the Shadow Ministers – Desire
  5. the Dainty Morsels – Stand Up Dizzy Blues
  6. the Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  7. Slowdive – Souvlaki Space Station
  8. PJ Harvey, John Parish – Black Hearted Love
  9. Joy Division – Transmission
  10. the Empty Threats – Sightseeing
  11. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
  12. Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
  13. X-Ray Spex – I Am a Poseur
  14. Royal Headache – Garbage
