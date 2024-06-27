Elevate: 2024-06-27
Written by Playlist Robot on June 27, 2024
- Full Flower Moon Band – Power
- Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
- Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
- the Shadow Ministers – Desire
- the Dainty Morsels – Stand Up Dizzy Blues
- the Genevieves – Nothing Happened
- Slowdive – Souvlaki Space Station
- PJ Harvey, John Parish – Black Hearted Love
- Joy Division – Transmission
- the Empty Threats – Sightseeing
- Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
- Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
- X-Ray Spex – I Am a Poseur
- Royal Headache – Garbage