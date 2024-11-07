Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-11-07

November 7, 2024

  1. Quirkestra – Animals causing Anarchy
  2. Dem Mob – Kalala Kutjupa
  3. Groove Terminator – Everybody’s Free
  4. The Ghoul Lashes – Laughter In Reverse
  5. Fyoogs – Perhaps This Night
  6. Aleksiah – Batshit
  7. Axe and Ivory – Give It all to me
  8. Romana And The Reeds – A Stem filled Vase
  9. New Romantics – Sunday Morning
  10. Sparks – Something For The Girl With Everything
  11. Speedboat – Alcohol
  12. Speedboat – Drunk
  13. Les Geants Des Soukouss – Low
  14. Kalahari Surfers – Gangsta (DJ Dopes’ Ragga Dub)
  15. Yang Weapon – Nyama
  16. Plastikman – Panikattack
  17. SPK – Junk Funk(Special Crash Mix)
  18. Yellow Magic Orchestra – Citizens Of Science
  19. Space Juniors – Yeah
  20. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Graveyard
  21. Mermaidens – Tear It Down
  22. Moaning Lisa – 4am (Where Have You Been?)
  23. XTC – Complicated Game
  24. Green Jelly – Trippin’ On XTC
  25. Velvet Moth – Softly You Diva
  26. The Nuts – Riverside Rock Show
  27. Wilco – Heavy Metal Drummer
  28. Wilco – War On War
  29. Wilco – Jesus, etc.
  30. Wilco – Ashes Of American Flags
  31. Heinous Crimes – Dark Passengers
  32. Bipolar Explorer – The Distant Horizon
  33. Mazzy Star – Flowers In December
  34. Clare Torry – Love For Living
  35. The Caravelles – Don’t Blow Your Cool
  36. Dusty Springfield – You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me
  37. Mamas & The Papas – Twelve Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming To The Canyon)
  38. Dana Gillespie – Tu N’as Vraiment Pas Change
  39. X Ray Spex – Oh Bondage Up Yours
  40. Sparks – Missionary Position
  41. Sparks – Metaphor
  42. Nico – The Secret Side
  43. Bjork ft Emilie Nicolas – Allow
  44. Hunters & Collectors – The Slab
  45. Whirlywirld – Signals
  46. Stuart James Day & Red Motor – Happy People
  47. Trafalgar – Laredo Tornado
  48. U Roy – Equal Rights
