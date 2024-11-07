Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-11-07

- Quirkestra – Animals causing Anarchy
- Dem Mob – Kalala Kutjupa
- Groove Terminator – Everybody’s Free
- The Ghoul Lashes – Laughter In Reverse
- Fyoogs – Perhaps This Night
- Aleksiah – Batshit
- Axe and Ivory – Give It all to me
- Romana And The Reeds – A Stem filled Vase
- New Romantics – Sunday Morning
- Sparks – Something For The Girl With Everything
- Speedboat – Alcohol
- Speedboat – Drunk
- Les Geants Des Soukouss – Low
- Kalahari Surfers – Gangsta (DJ Dopes’ Ragga Dub)
- Yang Weapon – Nyama
- Plastikman – Panikattack
- SPK – Junk Funk(Special Crash Mix)
- Yellow Magic Orchestra – Citizens Of Science
- Space Juniors – Yeah
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Graveyard
- Mermaidens – Tear It Down
- Moaning Lisa – 4am (Where Have You Been?)
- XTC – Complicated Game
- Green Jelly – Trippin’ On XTC
- Velvet Moth – Softly You Diva
- The Nuts – Riverside Rock Show
- Wilco – Heavy Metal Drummer
- Wilco – War On War
- Wilco – Jesus, etc.
- Wilco – Ashes Of American Flags
- Heinous Crimes – Dark Passengers
- Bipolar Explorer – The Distant Horizon
- Mazzy Star – Flowers In December
- Clare Torry – Love For Living
- The Caravelles – Don’t Blow Your Cool
- Dusty Springfield – You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me
- Mamas & The Papas – Twelve Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming To The Canyon)
- Dana Gillespie – Tu N’as Vraiment Pas Change
- X Ray Spex – Oh Bondage Up Yours
- Sparks – Missionary Position
- Sparks – Metaphor
- Nico – The Secret Side
- Bjork ft Emilie Nicolas – Allow
- Hunters & Collectors – The Slab
- Whirlywirld – Signals
- Stuart James Day & Red Motor – Happy People
- Trafalgar – Laredo Tornado
- U Roy – Equal Rights
Reader's opinions