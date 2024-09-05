Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-09-05

September 5, 2024

  1. Sola Rosa – Humanised
  2. Chicago Afrobeat Project – Fix and Release
  3. Nyhash! Afrobeat collective – THe skinny man from Berlin
  4. The Skatalites – rock fort rock
  5. The Cactus Channel – Did Everyone Meet Saidon That Night?
  6. Astronauts – Hot doggin’
  7. Rawsoul Orchestra Feat.Concha – Everyday
  8. Surfer Rosa – Orpheus
  9. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  10. Medeski Martin & Wood – Walk Back
  11. Monty Alexander – jammin’
  12. The Hippy Mafia – How to out a mosquito
  13. James Brown – The Payback
  14. Quebec Echo – Ace of Hearts
  15. ISOLA – In the Dead of Night
  16. GoldFrapp – Train (Gucciman’s Garito Style)
  17. Electric Wire Hustle – Tom Boy
  18. The new Romantics – Someone like me
  19. Druid Fluids – Dr. Miller
  20. The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
  21. Florigenix – Passage of the Bird Queen
  22. Ella Ion – Red
  23. Gabriella Cohen – Alien Anthem
  24. The Walking Who – 167.3 Jesus Radio
  25. Beyonce’s Fiances – Christopher Walken Christopher Running
