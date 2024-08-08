Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-08-08

- Myele Manzanza ft. Rachel Fraser – On the Move
- The Shaolin Afronauts – Flight of the Ancients
- the quantic soul orchestra [feat. MALCOLM CATTO of THE HELIOCENTRICS] – tropidelica (occidental)
- Juan De Marcos Afro-Cuban All Stars – Addimu A Chango
- Honeydrip – Reasons
- 5 sided cube – Your Embrace (feat. Lauren Kate Henderson)
- The Brow Horn Orchestra – Every single day
- The Shaolin afronauts – Caravan to Ta\o Ceti (Intro)
- Groupe Minzoto – Mfuur Ma
- The Bamboos – Step it up
- Rick James – You and I
- Delta Nove – Samambaia
- Crumpet Cake Orchestra – Copy Copy
- Daft Punk – Da Funk
- Spaceways – Pink Panza
- cookin’ on 3 burners – Flat on my back
- Squid Nebula – Electricity
- Electrik Lemonade – Light it up
- BoomSkully – Society Rules ( Sugar Daddy)
- Maybe Hugo – Like B4
- The Kinks – Full Moon
- The Sundials – Soundcheck Jam
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Project Gemini – Nuit
Reader's opinions