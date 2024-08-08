Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-08-08

  1. Myele Manzanza ft. Rachel Fraser – On the Move
  2. The Shaolin Afronauts – Flight of the Ancients
  3. the quantic soul orchestra [feat. MALCOLM CATTO of THE HELIOCENTRICS] – tropidelica (occidental)
  4. Juan De Marcos Afro-Cuban All Stars – Addimu A Chango
  5. Honeydrip – Reasons
  6. 5 sided cube – Your Embrace (feat. Lauren Kate Henderson)
  7. The Brow Horn Orchestra – Every single day
  8. The Shaolin afronauts – Caravan to Ta\o Ceti (Intro)
  9. Groupe Minzoto – Mfuur Ma
  10. The Bamboos – Step it up
  11. Rick James – You and I
  12. Delta Nove – Samambaia
  13. Crumpet Cake Orchestra – Copy Copy
  14. Daft Punk – Da Funk
  15. Spaceways – Pink Panza
  16. cookin’ on 3 burners – Flat on my back
  17. Squid Nebula – Electricity
  18. Electrik Lemonade – Light it up
  19. BoomSkully – Society Rules ( Sugar Daddy)
  20. Maybe Hugo – Like B4
  21. The Kinks – Full Moon
  22. The Sundials – Soundcheck Jam
  23. The Genevieves – Adore You
  24. Project Gemini – Nuit
