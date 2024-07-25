Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-07-25

July 25, 2024

  1. Haptics – Always More (Extended Club Mix)
  2. Inkswel – Space Love feat. Robert Owens, Leonard Charles & Han Litz (Original Mix)
  3. Elsy Wameyo – Conquer feat. Ywaya Taijiri
  4. Divebar Youth – Sharp tongue
  5. Ghost Funk Orchestra – Brownout
  6. Telenova – Discotheque Inside my Head
  7. Khruangbin – Hold me up (Thank you)
  8. Telenova – Why do I keep you
  9. Mum Thinks Blue – Sneaky
  10. The Subterraneans – My Flamingo
  11. Shanghai Au Go-Go – Talk Back
  12. Mary Webb – Every time I’m falling
  13. 30/70 – Steady Hazin’
  14. Isaac Thomas & My Cherie – Let it Go
  15. The Bamboos – Better than that
  16. 5 SIded Cube – Gilgamesh
  17. BADBADNOTGOOD – Eyes Closed
  18. Somnium – Truth Sets Me Free
  19. The Hoverchords – The Cactus of all knowledge
  20. Keanu – More than Myself
  21. Stephi – Messy
  22. Busseys – better Than Nothing
  23. beloved elk – ju-ju
  24. James Elkington – Ever Roving Eye
  25. Elk + Mammoth – Portrait
  26. Uneven Eleven – Charles Hayward, Kawabata Makoto, Guy Segers – Slow Sweep
