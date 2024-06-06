Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-06-06

Written by on June 6, 2024

  1. Lizzie Hocking – Bubble
  2. Emma Volard – Oxygen
  3. Femi Kuti – The World is Changing
  4. Blue King Brown – Moment of truth
  5. Benjalu – My Shelter My Fortress
  6. Barrabas – Woman
  7. Mum Thinks Blue – Dreaming
  8. Steppers – Funkovski
  9. The quantic soul orchestra – Pushin’ on (feat alice russell)
  10. Iggy Pop – Don’t Look Now
  11. The Waterboys – The Whole of the Moon
  12. Yonderboi – Riders on the storm
  13. Mononeon – Invisible
  14. Squid Nebula – Serious
  15. The Max Headroom – Echo
  16. Hey Harriet – Hearts in the Ocean
  17. The Hoverchords – Cactus of all knowledge
  18. Tiny Little Grandeur – Relax and breathe
  19. Grevious Bodily Calm – Cascades
  20. The Bombay Royale – Bombay Twist
  21. Say she she – C’est Si Bon
  22. Say she she – C’est Si Bon
  23. My Cherie and Uomo – runrunrun
  24. Wake In Fright – Elephant Hills
  25. Gabriela Riley – Placed of Birth
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Sound of Muslie: 2024-06-06

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2024-06-05

Current track

Title

Artist