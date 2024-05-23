Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-05-23

Written by on May 23, 2024

  1. Saskwatch – the deliquent
  2. The bamboos – While you sleep ft Ev Jones
  3. POND – Daisy
  4. Amadou & mariam – Taxi Mariam
  5. Maisie – Sugar for Dinner
  6. Pugs Atomz & Inkswel – Zeequil
  7. The Hoverchords – Pablo Rubbernutsi
  8. Boom Skully – Bring yoiu Back
  9. Jacotene – I need therapy
  10. Erin Buku – The Way (Spacek Remix)
  11. Afro Cult Foundation – The quest
  12. The Condos – Argy Bargy
  13. Katie Noonan – Bluebird (Electro Funk Lovers Mix)
  14. FM-84 – Everything
  15. god god dammit dammit – the people vs Jive Turkey
  16. Deep Sea Data – Bubba
  17. The Empty Threts – Dear Sunshine
  18. Healing Potpurri – Blanket of Calm
  19. Sturt Avenue – Best Friend
  20. Madam Super Trash – Marino Rocks
  21. Maddy Diamond – Undertow
  22. The Future Sound of London – Dead Skin Cells
  23. Chrome – The Crimson Sea
  24. lasos – The angels of comfort
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Sound of Muslie: 2024-05-23

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2024-05-22

Current track

Title

Artist