Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-05-16

  1. THe Byrds – Draft morning
  2. Ani Difranco – Ain’t that the way
  3. Sleater Kinney – Heart Attack
  4. Bikini Kill – Rebel Girl
  5. THe Cruel Sea – Hard Times
  6. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – As sat sadly by her side
  7. The Fyoogs – The Seventh Sun
  8. The Silohouettes – All a Lie
  9. Maybe Hugo – B4
  10. Axe & the Ivory – Strangers
  11. Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
  12. The Sundials – Free Your Mind
  13. Purée – I Guess You Were Right
  14. Wake in Fright – Punchcard
  15. Squid Nebula – Sunflower
  16. Saskwatch – You Love
  17. Calexico – Woven Birds (Cinematic Orchestra Remixico)
  18. Bromham – The Noise
  19. Cal Williams Jr – Susquehanna
  20. Jamie Lena – Dissolve
  21. Ephermerons – Downstream (Attacke 2024 Remix)
  22. Mauskovic Dance Band – Down in the basement
  23. 30/70 – Tastes Like Freedom
  24. Morcheeba – River bed
  25. Alex the Astronaut – Already home
  26. Courtney Robb – Good intentions
