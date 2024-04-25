Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-04-25

- Tame Impala – It might be time
- Alexander Flood – Goodmorning (for Alden)
- Slow Mango – Global Citizen
- 5 sided cube – Your Embrace (feat.Lauren Henderson)
- Mum Thinks Blue – Dreaming
- Psychemagik – Eyes without a face
- Bjork – It’s oh so quiet
- The Cramps – Goo Goo Muck
- Menagerie – The Chosen
- Psychemagik – Move on up
- The Sundials – Baby
- Jacksulon – Emo Hold Me
- Warumpi band – My Island Home
- Emily Wurramara – Magic Women Dancing
- Loren Kate – Solid Rock
- Badland Caravan – Experiences in the Desert
- The Fyoogs – Zephyr
- Fezz – Wave Slave
- Swapmeet – Collision
- Mums Favourite – Primrose
- Blue King Brown – Keep it True
- Kingfisha – Digging for Fire
- Babe Rainbow – Eureka
- Peach Fur – Aliens
- Bipolar Explorer – Ocean
Reader's opinions