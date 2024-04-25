Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-04-25

Written by on April 25, 2024

  1. Tame Impala – It might be time
  2. Alexander Flood – Goodmorning (for Alden)
  3. Slow Mango – Global Citizen
  4. 5 sided cube – Your Embrace (feat.Lauren Henderson)
  5. Mum Thinks Blue – Dreaming
  6. Psychemagik – Eyes without a face
  7. Bjork – It’s oh so quiet
  8. The Cramps – Goo Goo Muck
  9. Menagerie – The Chosen
  10. Psychemagik – Move on up
  11. The Sundials – Baby
  12. Jacksulon – Emo Hold Me
  13. Warumpi band – My Island Home
  14. Emily Wurramara – Magic Women Dancing
  15. Loren Kate – Solid Rock
  16. Badland Caravan – Experiences in the Desert
  17. The Fyoogs – Zephyr
  18. Fezz – Wave Slave
  19. Swapmeet – Collision
  20. Mums Favourite – Primrose
  21. Blue King Brown – Keep it True
  22. Kingfisha – Digging for Fire
  23. Babe Rainbow – Eureka
  24. Peach Fur – Aliens
  25. Bipolar Explorer – Ocean
