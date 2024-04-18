Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-04-18

  1. The Masters Apprentices – hot gully wind
  2. Wireheads – Drown Yr Frowns
  3. Count Five – Enchanted Flowers
  4. English Summer – Flowers For You
  5. Shocking Blue – Wild Wind
  6. 5 sided cube – Tyler does not lay Tiles
  7. Project Gemini – After the Dawn
  8. Mork – Towards the Sun
  9. Imelda May – Johnny got a boom boom
  10. Mental Abstrato – Mimo ft. Tassia Reis
  11. Magnolia Electic Co – Little sad Eyes
  12. Oliver tank – her
  13. Khruangbin – Hold Me up (Thank you)
  14. Rupert’s Kitchen Orchestra – Wieder in der Stadt
  15. El Gato Negro Trpoical – Le Tigre
  16. Hannah Acfield – Midnight Moon
  17. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  18. Oisima – Cactus Canyon
  19. Calm – Midnight Sun
  20. Blood Orange – Your’re not good enough
  21. Any Girl – Talk About You (Single)
  22. Hermitude – Hyperparadise
  23. The Sundials – Free Your Mind
  24. Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane
  25. George Clinton – Mothership Connection Starchild (the second coming)
  26. BT Featuring Tori Amos – Blue Skies
  27. Low Flung – Violet Ooong
  28. The DIrtbombs – Your Love Belongs Under a Rock
