Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-04-18

- The Masters Apprentices – hot gully wind
- Wireheads – Drown Yr Frowns
- Count Five – Enchanted Flowers
- English Summer – Flowers For You
- Shocking Blue – Wild Wind
- 5 sided cube – Tyler does not lay Tiles
- Project Gemini – After the Dawn
- Mork – Towards the Sun
- Imelda May – Johnny got a boom boom
- Mental Abstrato – Mimo ft. Tassia Reis
- Magnolia Electic Co – Little sad Eyes
- Oliver tank – her
- Khruangbin – Hold Me up (Thank you)
- Rupert’s Kitchen Orchestra – Wieder in der Stadt
- El Gato Negro Trpoical – Le Tigre
- Hannah Acfield – Midnight Moon
- Pelvis – Peach Juice
- Oisima – Cactus Canyon
- Calm – Midnight Sun
- Blood Orange – Your’re not good enough
- Any Girl – Talk About You (Single)
- Hermitude – Hyperparadise
- The Sundials – Free Your Mind
- Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane
- George Clinton – Mothership Connection Starchild (the second coming)
- BT Featuring Tori Amos – Blue Skies
- Low Flung – Violet Ooong
- The DIrtbombs – Your Love Belongs Under a Rock
Reader's opinions