Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-04-11

  1. The Bamboos – Black Foot
  2. Emulsifier – The Colour of Blue
  3. Beyonce’s Fiances – Goldie
  4. Llorca feat. Nicole Graham – Indigo Blues
  5. Keeskea – Red Shirt Green Socks
  6. Babe Rainbow – Changing Colours
  7. Project Gemini – Extra Nuit
  8. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  9. Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
  10. The Rockin’ Berries – Yellow Rainbow
  11. Jen Lush – Vermillion
  12. Morcheeba – Crimson
  13. Lime Cordiale – Falling Up The Stairs
  14. Altered Images – Pinky Blue
  15. Cream – Strange Brew
  16. The Avalanches – We will always love you ( feat. Blood Orange)
  17. George Semper – Collard Greens
  18. Goldfrapp – Black Cherry
  19. Isadora’s Dream – The Colours They were Burnt
  20. Fleur Green and the Keepers – Cherry Blossom
  21. Booker T. & The MGs – Green Onions
  22. The Jesus & Mary Chain – Almost Gold
  23. Swedish House Mafia – Redlight (with Sting)
  24. St Germain – Rose Rouge
  25. Project Gemini – Entre chien et Loup
  26. Catnip – pink blue & green
  27. Luka Bloom – Blackberry time
  28. Plum Green – Raspberry vine
  29. Steering Stars – Ink
