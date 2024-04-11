Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-04-11

- The Bamboos – Black Foot
- Emulsifier – The Colour of Blue
- Beyonce’s Fiances – Goldie
- Llorca feat. Nicole Graham – Indigo Blues
- Keeskea – Red Shirt Green Socks
- Babe Rainbow – Changing Colours
- Project Gemini – Extra Nuit
- The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
- Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
- The Rockin’ Berries – Yellow Rainbow
- Jen Lush – Vermillion
- Morcheeba – Crimson
- Lime Cordiale – Falling Up The Stairs
- Altered Images – Pinky Blue
- Cream – Strange Brew
- The Avalanches – We will always love you ( feat. Blood Orange)
- George Semper – Collard Greens
- Goldfrapp – Black Cherry
- Isadora’s Dream – The Colours They were Burnt
- Fleur Green and the Keepers – Cherry Blossom
- Booker T. & The MGs – Green Onions
- The Jesus & Mary Chain – Almost Gold
- Swedish House Mafia – Redlight (with Sting)
- St Germain – Rose Rouge
- Project Gemini – Entre chien et Loup
- Catnip – pink blue & green
- Luka Bloom – Blackberry time
- Plum Green – Raspberry vine
- Steering Stars – Ink
