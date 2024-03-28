Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-03-28

Written by on March 28, 2024

  1. Groove Armada – A the River
  2. Tell Mama – Honey
  3. Erin Buku – Check Your Self
  4. A. Swayze and the Ghosts – Cool Cucumber
  5. Imelda May – Mayhem
  6. Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – Going up the country
  7. The Nitty Gritty Band – I’ll Search the Sky
  8. Blondie – Angels on the balcony
  9. Prefab Spout – When loves breaks down
  10. Joy Division – Disorder
  11. Bic Runga – Lonely Lola Cherry Cola girl
  12. Haiku Hands – Jupiter
  13. De La Soul – All good? feat. Chaka Khan
  14. Kooii – Rhythm of the breath
  15. Charile Needs Braces – Saltwater people
  16. The Cortex Shift – Rainy Jam
  17. Lake Street Dive – You
  18. John Martyn – Fairy Tale Lullaby
  19. Oscar the Wild – Pinch Me please
  20. Frank Zappa – Cosmik Debirs
  21. Esk – The Salt
  22. Cal Williams Jr – Honeychild
  23. Pilgrim Progress – Synphony Orchestra
  24. Alexander Flood – Pathways
  25. BoomSkully – Hear my Words Feat. Nicholas Pennington
  26. 5 Sided Cube – Sunset Skies
  27. Hope 4 Justice – Air
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2024-03-27

Current track

Title

Artist