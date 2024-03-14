Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-03-14

  1. The Atlantics – The world is wating for the sunrise
  2. Colonel Red &Inkswel – Good Good
  3. Kumar Shone and the Punkawhallas – Shromer
  4. Demon Days – Hands-free
  5. Jimmy McGriff – Ain’t it Funky now
  6. Broken Waves – Sunburn
  7. Patrice Rushen – Let there be funk
  8. Idris Muhammad – Power of soul
  9. Bearded Gypsy Band – Cubana
  10. San Lazaro – Swingo
  11. Dr. Kucho – Negritos Mogambos
  12. Mambana – No Reason (DJ Meri Vox Mix)
  13. Brittany Howard – Prove it to you
  14. Nicky Bomba\’s Bustamento – Living The Dream
  15. The Sun and the Sky – Already one
  16. The Living End – ride the wave boy
  17. Asobi Seksu – risky and pretty
  18. The Cruel Sea – Black Stick
  19. The Prefects – Things in general
  20. Claude Hay – Don’t give me that shit
  21. Cal Williams Jr – Anji
  22. Cal Williams Jr – Susquehanna
  23. Lost Woods – Cinamon
  24. Field Music – RIver man
  25. Micky Green – Some Sun
  26. Jamie Lena – Dissolve
  27. Rickie Lee Jones – Rebel Rebel
