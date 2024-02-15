Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-02-15

Written by on February 15, 2024

  1. Calexico – Sonic wind
  2. Djiva – Moodjebing
  3. Erin Buku – Ley Lines
  4. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  5. Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s beautiful
  6. Blood Orange – Chamakay
  7. Manu Delago – Dearest ( feat. Katie Noonan)
  8. Moonchild – The List
  9. Jam Roots – The River
  10. The Fyoogs – You Stole the Dark
  11. The Ravonettes – One day at a time
  12. Tex Perkins – She speaks a different language
  13. Anya Anastasia and the Bird Wizdom Cabaret – Blue Smile
  14. The Villenettes – I Met a Boy
  15. Los Palms – Gypsy Souls
  16. Martin Cilia – Marvin Bay
  17. Iggy Pop feat. Katie Pierson – Candy
  18. Frente – Sweet
  19. Nicky Bomba – Cherry on baby
  20. Bootleg Rascal – Sharks
  21. Ccolo – Peace Me Babi Dub
  22. Scram – Yamauba
  23. Fat Freddy’s Drop – Mother Mother (Radio edit)
  24. Jocetene’ – I need Therapy
  25. Brittany Howard – Prove it to you
  26. Pash – Land of the Sun
  27. Gorilla Jones – City where you live
  28. Paul Mbenna feat. nicky bomba – nakutamani
