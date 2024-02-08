Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-02-08

Written by on February 8, 2024

  1. Genesis Owusu – That’s Life ( a swamp)
  2. Demon Days – Hands-Free
  3. Soul Persona & Princess Freesia – Skinny Dipping
  4. ODette Mercy & her Soul Atomics – Put on the Heart Break
  5. 5 Sided Cube – Your Embrace Featuring Lauren Henderson
  6. Deep Street Soul – Sweet Sugar Man
  7. Eddie Hazel – California Dreaming
  8. God God Dammit Dammit – Tiger’s Paw
  9. Basement Membrane – Banana
  10. Kafka – Investigations of a giant squid
  11. The Saucermen – Dead Man’s Hand
  12. The Satellites – Boogie Shack
  13. Close Counters – I want you
  14. Angelo Badalamenti – The Nightingale
  15. The Mortal Coils – Kangaroo
  16. David Bowie – I’m Deranged
  17. Bell Weather Department – Hole in the Sky
  18. Dum Dum Girls – Trees and Flowers
  19. Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Tiny Little Robots
  20. 30/70 – Slangin
  21. Fire City Funk – Surrender to me
  22. The Bearded Gypsy Band – Hungarian Holiday
  23. Dreams of Empire – Skinny Dipping
  24. Motez x Qrion – Slow Down
  25. Oyobi featuring Karen Lee Andrews – Make me Believe You
  26. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer
  27. Hermano Guitierez – El Beuno El Malo
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Sound of Muslie: 2024-02-08

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2024-02-07

Current track

Title

Artist