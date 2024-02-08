Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-02-08

- Genesis Owusu – That’s Life ( a swamp)
- Demon Days – Hands-Free
- Soul Persona & Princess Freesia – Skinny Dipping
- ODette Mercy & her Soul Atomics – Put on the Heart Break
- 5 Sided Cube – Your Embrace Featuring Lauren Henderson
- Deep Street Soul – Sweet Sugar Man
- Eddie Hazel – California Dreaming
- God God Dammit Dammit – Tiger’s Paw
- Basement Membrane – Banana
- Kafka – Investigations of a giant squid
- The Saucermen – Dead Man’s Hand
- The Satellites – Boogie Shack
- Close Counters – I want you
- Angelo Badalamenti – The Nightingale
- The Mortal Coils – Kangaroo
- David Bowie – I’m Deranged
- Bell Weather Department – Hole in the Sky
- Dum Dum Girls – Trees and Flowers
- Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Tiny Little Robots
- 30/70 – Slangin
- Fire City Funk – Surrender to me
- The Bearded Gypsy Band – Hungarian Holiday
- Dreams of Empire – Skinny Dipping
- Motez x Qrion – Slow Down
- Oyobi featuring Karen Lee Andrews – Make me Believe You
- Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer
- Hermano Guitierez – El Beuno El Malo
Reader's opinions