Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-02-01

  1. The Backyarders – Jiggyjig
  2. Badland Caravan – Pulpit of the Frog
  3. Bruno Fernandas – Spaceway 70
  4. Rabbits and Carrots – Everyday People
  5. Horrahedd – Happy Mud Me
  6. Sons of Zoku – Dead Poets
  7. Ben Gel – Dance Dance Dance Dance Dance to the Radio
  8. Paul Kelly & Emna Donovan – True Tears of Joy
  9. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Desk chair
  10. Neon Tetra – Bite the Bullet
  11. Jen Lush – Vermillion
  12. Isadora’s Dream – It’s not mine
  13. The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
  14. Maisie B – Dreaming
  15. The Smile – Friend of a friend
  16. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Hats off to the Green Bins
  17. Madame Super Trash – Dr Space Trash
  18. Angelqiue Kidjo – Black Ivory Soul
  19. Big Tasty – If you leave me now
  20. Banda Black Rio – Mr Funky Samba
  21. A Riot of Colour – Skink
  22. Sunfruits – Hello Future Me
  23. Summer Flake – One Less Thing
  24. 13th Floor Elevators – splash 1
  25. Druid Fluids – Into me I see
  26. Somnium – Isolated Island
  27. Honeybeam – Morning
