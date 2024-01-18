Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-01-18

  1. The Bamboos – Eel Oil
  2. The Public Opinion Afro Orchetsra – Mr Clean Part 2
  3. Hiatus Kaiyote – Nakaumrra
  4. Emma Donovan & the Putbacks – Don’t give up on me
  5. Gorilla Jones – Who called the police
  6. Boomskully – Bring you back
  7. The Transatlantics – Tea Legs
  8. Kooii – Kick it
  9. The Cactus Channel – The colour of Don Don
  10. Rupert’s Kitchen Orchestra – Mr Funky
  11. Sola Rosa – Humanised
  12. Kafka – Baboon Slap
  13. Electrik Lemonade – Electrik People
  14. Kraftwerk – The Robots
  15. Tartan Ameobas – Reggaelypso
  16. Art of Noise – Dreaming in Colour
  17. Azymuth – Sambafrica
  18. Peter Gabriel – The Tower that ate people
  19. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Sweet Freak
  20. BadBadNotGood – Timid Intimidating
  21. and the goat – Watch the colours run
  22. Quebec Echo – Everyone wants a love like you
  23. Skunkhour – Weightlessness
  24. The Cortex Shift – When is the Crumpet
