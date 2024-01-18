Echo and the Gator Skaters: 2024-01-18

- The Bamboos – Eel Oil
- The Public Opinion Afro Orchetsra – Mr Clean Part 2
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Nakaumrra
- Emma Donovan & the Putbacks – Don’t give up on me
- Gorilla Jones – Who called the police
- Boomskully – Bring you back
- The Transatlantics – Tea Legs
- Kooii – Kick it
- The Cactus Channel – The colour of Don Don
- Rupert’s Kitchen Orchestra – Mr Funky
- Sola Rosa – Humanised
- Kafka – Baboon Slap
- Electrik Lemonade – Electrik People
- Kraftwerk – The Robots
- Tartan Ameobas – Reggaelypso
- Art of Noise – Dreaming in Colour
- Azymuth – Sambafrica
- Peter Gabriel – The Tower that ate people
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Sweet Freak
- BadBadNotGood – Timid Intimidating
- and the goat – Watch the colours run
- Quebec Echo – Everyone wants a love like you
- Skunkhour – Weightlessness
- The Cortex Shift – When is the Crumpet
Reader's opinions