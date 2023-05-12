Drivel Drive: 2023-05-12

- the RETREADS – it’s raining (& i’m waiting)
- thee SILVER JUBILEE MEMORIAL BIG BAND featuring TASMANIA – so hot in here
- BLEEDING HEARTS – rats in the sky
- AVANT GARDENERS – tundra
- FKN TUTTS – jess song
- the IRON TRIANGLE – –
- thee OH SEES – ruby go home
- SALO – –
- TRUCK TRAIN TRACTOR – last thoughts on bob dylan
- SWEET WILLIAM – fedora
- ROO SHOOTER – my pal
- SKAGNETTI – bend
- TERRANCE DICKS – dumpster love
- POLITE SOCIETY – afghanistan
- COLONISED – stray/close
- MOTORHEAD – bomber
- RICK ASTLEY – never gonna give you up
