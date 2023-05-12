Drivel Drive: 2023-05-12

  1. the RETREADS – it’s raining (& i’m waiting)
  2. thee SILVER JUBILEE MEMORIAL BIG BAND featuring TASMANIA – so hot in here
  3. BLEEDING HEARTS – rats in the sky
  4. AVANT GARDENERS – tundra
  5. FKN TUTTS – jess song
  6. the IRON TRIANGLE – –
  7. thee OH SEES – ruby go home
  8. SALO – –
  9. TRUCK TRAIN TRACTOR – last thoughts on bob dylan
  10. SWEET WILLIAM – fedora
  11. ROO SHOOTER – my pal
  12. SKAGNETTI – bend
  13. TERRANCE DICKS – dumpster love
  14. POLITE SOCIETY – afghanistan
  15. COLONISED – stray/close
  16. MOTORHEAD – bomber
  17. RICK ASTLEY – never gonna give you up
