Drivel Drive: 2023-05-05

  1. LES GOOLIES – jackie’s caravan
  2. SWELL MAPS – the helicopter spies
  3. CRASS – big a little a
  4. CORNERSHOP – born disco died heavy metal
  5. the TRIFFIDS – my baby thinks she’s a train
  6. CORRUPT FRUIT – that train
  7. FIONA BEVERAGE – faux pas
  8. ROB SNARSKI – will’s blues
  9. SNARSKICIRCUSLINDYBAND – since i slept with you,everybody wants to sleep with me
  10. the STREAM – no rain
  11. HAPPY PATCH – believe
  12. the MOONIES feat LARRY CARROLL – love story (of sorts)
  13. the CLEAN – anything could happen
  14. OLD MATE – truth boy
  15. MC5 – the american ruse
  16. GOD – my pal
