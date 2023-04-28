Drivel Drive: 2023-04-28
Written by Playlist Robot on April 28, 2023
- SUPERSUCKERS – born with a tail
- HOSS – the tiredest man awake
- BLUE OYSTER CULT – cities on flame with rock and roll
- the POP GROUP – thief of fire
- SEBADOH – punching myself in the face repeatedly, publically
- ROYAL TRUX – map of the city
- HOME FOR the DEF – high school on a sunday (country)
- the MOONIES – blind & stupid
- feedtime – motorbike girl
- SLINT – nosferatu man
- CABLE TIES – tell them where to go
- the MOFFS – another day in the sun