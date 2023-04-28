Drivel Drive: 2023-04-28

Written by on April 28, 2023

  1. SUPERSUCKERS – born with a tail
  2. HOSS – the tiredest man awake
  3. BLUE OYSTER CULT – cities on flame with rock and roll
  4. the POP GROUP – thief of fire
  5. SEBADOH – punching myself in the face repeatedly, publically
  6. ROYAL TRUX – map of the city
  7. HOME FOR the DEF – high school on a sunday (country)
  8. the MOONIES – blind & stupid
  9. feedtime – motorbike girl
  10. SLINT – nosferatu man
  11. CABLE TIES – tell them where to go
  12. the MOFFS – another day in the sun
