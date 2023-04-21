Drivel Drive: 2023-04-21

- PJ HARVEY – to bring you my love
- ROWLAND S HOWARD – the golden age of bloodshed
- BILL CALLAHAN & BONNIE ‘PRINCE’ BILLY feat MATT SWEENEY – od’d in denver
- SONGS:OHIA – ring the bell
- the ARTISANS – the bin song
- WINTERMIND – icarus
- ANNA MARIA LOUISA THERESA – john farnham is satan/i don’t know how to love him
- CONSTANT MONGREL – choked
- SPACEMEN 3 – walkin’ with jesus
- the JAZZ BUTCHER – excellent!
- JOHN PERTWEE – three little fishes
- CABARET VOLTAIRE – nag nag nag
- the ONLY ONES – flaming torch
- EXPLODING WHITE MICE – worry about nothing
- the PHILISTEINS – bite the bullet
- CHAINSAW PREACHERS – greed is the enemy
- the MARK of CAIN – the lords of summer
- DIE DANCING BEARS – new york valentine
- LUMINOUS GREEN SNOW – machete man
- MEGALON’S EGGS – yee-haa
- BIG BLACK – black penny
- the DRIN – big city, real time
