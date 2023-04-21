Drivel Drive: 2023-04-21

Written by on April 21, 2023

  1. PJ HARVEY – to bring you my love
  2. ROWLAND S HOWARD – the golden age of bloodshed
  3. BILL CALLAHAN & BONNIE ‘PRINCE’ BILLY feat MATT SWEENEY – od’d in denver
  4. SONGS:OHIA – ring the bell
  5. the ARTISANS – the bin song
  6. WINTERMIND – icarus
  7. ANNA MARIA LOUISA THERESA – john farnham is satan/i don’t know how to love him
  8. CONSTANT MONGREL – choked
  9. SPACEMEN 3 – walkin’ with jesus
  10. the JAZZ BUTCHER – excellent!
  11. JOHN PERTWEE – three little fishes
  12. CABARET VOLTAIRE – nag nag nag
  13. the ONLY ONES – flaming torch
  14. EXPLODING WHITE MICE – worry about nothing
  15. the PHILISTEINS – bite the bullet
  16. CHAINSAW PREACHERS – greed is the enemy
  17. the MARK of CAIN – the lords of summer
  18. DIE DANCING BEARS – new york valentine
  19. LUMINOUS GREEN SNOW – machete man
  20. MEGALON’S EGGS – yee-haa
  21. BIG BLACK – black penny
  22. the DRIN – big city, real time
