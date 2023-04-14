Drivel Drive: 2023-04-14

Written by on April 14, 2023

  1. BUTTHOLE SURFERS – goofy’s concern
  2. MELVINS – honey bucket
  3. WIPERS – d7
  4. RUDIMENTARY PENI – pig in a blanket
  5. SPUTNIKS – second glance
  6. HOOT McKLOOT – babylon time
  7. CLOWNS of DECADENCE – yo great obscurity
  8. PRICE of SILENCE – on fire
  9. KRANKTUS – sperm
  10. IRON SHEIKS – rubba lubba
  11. MEATBEATERS – name of the father
  12. WHERE’S THE POPE? – jesus gets rich
  13. BORED! – friday’s child
  14. MCLUSKY – lightsabre cocksucking blues
  15. CRUNT – unglued
  16. the GUN CLUB – sex beat
  17. TURBONEGRO – bad mongo
  18. BAD BRAINS – i
  19. GOD – my pal
  20. HIGH TENSION – collingwood
  21. L7 – just like me
  22. BABES in TOYLAND – hansel & gretel
  23. TAD – jack pepsi
  24. SNFU – the gravedigger
  25. WIRE – pink flag
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local & Live: 2023-04-14

Previous post

The Passenger: 2023-04-14

Current track

Title

Artist