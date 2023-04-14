Drivel Drive: 2023-04-14

- BUTTHOLE SURFERS – goofy’s concern
- MELVINS – honey bucket
- WIPERS – d7
- RUDIMENTARY PENI – pig in a blanket
- SPUTNIKS – second glance
- HOOT McKLOOT – babylon time
- CLOWNS of DECADENCE – yo great obscurity
- PRICE of SILENCE – on fire
- KRANKTUS – sperm
- IRON SHEIKS – rubba lubba
- MEATBEATERS – name of the father
- WHERE’S THE POPE? – jesus gets rich
- BORED! – friday’s child
- MCLUSKY – lightsabre cocksucking blues
- CRUNT – unglued
- the GUN CLUB – sex beat
- TURBONEGRO – bad mongo
- BAD BRAINS – i
- GOD – my pal
- HIGH TENSION – collingwood
- L7 – just like me
- BABES in TOYLAND – hansel & gretel
- TAD – jack pepsi
- SNFU – the gravedigger
- WIRE – pink flag
