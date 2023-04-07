Drivel Drive: 2023-04-07

- the MOLES – nailing jesus to the cross
- the BLEEDING HEARTS – easter weekend breakdown
- JULIAN COPE – easter everywhere
- the EXPLOITED – jesus is dead
- GUITAR WOLF – fujiyama attack
- LOLA – all my friends are dead
- PERDITION – blood runs red
- the RAMONES – beat on the brat
- RADIO BIRDMAN – hand of law
- the SAINTS – know your product
- the REPLACEMENTS – kid’s don’t follow
- LOU REED – white light/white heat
- ECHO & the BUNNYMEN – run, run, run
- the SMITHS – reel around the fountain
- MY BLOODY VALENTINE – feed me with your kiss
- GUITAR WOLF – gimme some lovin’
- BLOWERS – fidel gastro
- SPLIT SYSTEM – on the street
- RAT CAGE – in the shadow of the bomb
- NICO – the end
