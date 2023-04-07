Drivel Drive: 2023-04-07

  1. the MOLES – nailing jesus to the cross
  2. the BLEEDING HEARTS – easter weekend breakdown
  3. JULIAN COPE – easter everywhere
  4. the EXPLOITED – jesus is dead
  5. GUITAR WOLF – fujiyama attack
  6. LOLA – all my friends are dead
  7. PERDITION – blood runs red
  8. the RAMONES – beat on the brat
  9. RADIO BIRDMAN – hand of law
  10. the SAINTS – know your product
  11. the REPLACEMENTS – kid’s don’t follow
  12. LOU REED – white light/white heat
  13. ECHO & the BUNNYMEN – run, run, run
  14. the SMITHS – reel around the fountain
  15. MY BLOODY VALENTINE – feed me with your kiss
  16. GUITAR WOLF – gimme some lovin’
  17. BLOWERS – fidel gastro
  18. SPLIT SYSTEM – on the street
  19. RAT CAGE – in the shadow of the bomb
  20. NICO – the end
