Drivel Drive: 2023-02-17

  1. YO LA TENGO – sinatra drive breakdown
  2. SUPERCHUNK – train from kansas city
  3. SIEGAL – my world is empty without you
  4. BILL FRISELL – bird on the wire
  5. the SONGS of TOM SMITH – the final frontier
  6. LIZ DOOLEY – 2 notes
  7. the BANDSHE – periodic table
  8. the SUNDIALS – free your mind
  9. LES GOOLIES – dandy at the end of the world
  10. the JOHNSONS – little one
  11. VINTAGE CROP – hold the line
  12. BIG TOWN – central station
  13. BEN GEL – bitter pill (devil’s horns mix)
  14. RATCATCHER – curly
  15. NOMEANSNO – my politics
  16. SLEEP – dragonaut
  17. the SHOWER SCENE FROM PSYCHO – purple haze
  18. TOMBSTONE HANDS – i can only give you everything
  19. BLOWERS – waste of a man
  20. VELATINE – i won’t be civilised
  21. DRIVE LIKE JEHU – bullet train to vegas
