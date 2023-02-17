Drivel Drive: 2023-02-17

- YO LA TENGO – sinatra drive breakdown
- SUPERCHUNK – train from kansas city
- SIEGAL – my world is empty without you
- BILL FRISELL – bird on the wire
- the SONGS of TOM SMITH – the final frontier
- LIZ DOOLEY – 2 notes
- the BANDSHE – periodic table
- the SUNDIALS – free your mind
- LES GOOLIES – dandy at the end of the world
- the JOHNSONS – little one
- VINTAGE CROP – hold the line
- BIG TOWN – central station
- BEN GEL – bitter pill (devil’s horns mix)
- RATCATCHER – curly
- NOMEANSNO – my politics
- SLEEP – dragonaut
- the SHOWER SCENE FROM PSYCHO – purple haze
- TOMBSTONE HANDS – i can only give you everything
- BLOWERS – waste of a man
- VELATINE – i won’t be civilised
- DRIVE LIKE JEHU – bullet train to vegas
