Drivel Drive: 2023-01-13

  1. CRASS – big a little a
  2. SPIRITUALIZED – best thing you never had (the d song)
  3. PJ HARVEY – wang dang doodle
  4. BORED! – feed the dog
  5. the NEUROS – are you talking to me?
  6. FLAT STANLEY – mobile homes
  7. LUMPZUCKER – happy boy – sittin’ by the river
  8. HAGOL – wddp!
  9. MONO KIOSKO feat TOILET BRAIN – bongo fury
  10. BONNIE ‘PRINCE’ BILLY – riding
  11. WIREHEADS – wonderful wizard
  12. the MOONIES – love story (of sorts)
  13. OSEES – funeral solution
  14. the ART GRAY NOIZZ QUINTET – killed by an idiot
  15. SPLIT SYSTEM – hoping
  16. NIGHT RITES – dark patterns
  17. HAPPY PATCH – believe
  18. SONIC YOUTH – schizophrenia
  19. BLOOD PLASTIC – holding pattern
  20. HOME for the DEF – scream of consciousness (i’m on the mend)
  21. the UGLIES – life is boring
