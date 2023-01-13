Drivel Drive: 2023-01-13

- CRASS – big a little a
- SPIRITUALIZED – best thing you never had (the d song)
- PJ HARVEY – wang dang doodle
- BORED! – feed the dog
- the NEUROS – are you talking to me?
- FLAT STANLEY – mobile homes
- LUMPZUCKER – happy boy – sittin’ by the river
- HAGOL – wddp!
- MONO KIOSKO feat TOILET BRAIN – bongo fury
- BONNIE ‘PRINCE’ BILLY – riding
- WIREHEADS – wonderful wizard
- the MOONIES – love story (of sorts)
- OSEES – funeral solution
- the ART GRAY NOIZZ QUINTET – killed by an idiot
- SPLIT SYSTEM – hoping
- NIGHT RITES – dark patterns
- HAPPY PATCH – believe
- SONIC YOUTH – schizophrenia
- BLOOD PLASTIC – holding pattern
- HOME for the DEF – scream of consciousness (i’m on the mend)
- the UGLIES – life is boring
