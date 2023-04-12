Doo Wop Corner: 2023-04-12

- Ocean Alley – Rage
- Nick Murphy, The Program – All The Things
- Jackulson – Invisible Me
- Vundabar – Ash in the Sun
- Jimi Hendrix – If 6 Was 9
- Mums Favourite – Primrose
- Crawlers – Come Over (Again)
- Tkay Maidza – My Flowers
- Mac Miller, Earl Sweatshirt – Polo Jeans
- Robohands – Green
- Nina Simone – You’ve Got To Learn
- John Coltrane – Giant Steps
- Flying Lotus – Crust
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – O Children
- WANDERERS – Malibu
- Jess Day – Naked
- Eli & The Truth, Little Bright & His Family Fortune – Henry’s Song
- Venice Queens – The Strut
- Oopsie Daisy – TreeHouse
- The Weeknd, Tyler The Creator – Here We Go… Again
- Ella Ion – Ride
