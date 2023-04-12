Doo Wop Corner: 2023-04-12

  1. Ocean Alley – Rage
  2. Nick Murphy, The Program – All The Things
  3. Jackulson – Invisible Me
  4. Vundabar – Ash in the Sun
  5. Jimi Hendrix – If 6 Was 9
  6. Mums Favourite – Primrose
  7. Crawlers – Come Over (Again)
  8. Tkay Maidza – My Flowers
  9. Mac Miller, Earl Sweatshirt – Polo Jeans
  10. Robohands – Green
  11. Nina Simone – You’ve Got To Learn
  12. John Coltrane – Giant Steps
  13. Flying Lotus – Crust
  14. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – O Children
  15. WANDERERS – Malibu
  16. Jess Day – Naked
  17. Eli & The Truth, Little Bright & His Family Fortune – Henry’s Song
  18. Venice Queens – The Strut
  19. Oopsie Daisy – TreeHouse
  20. The Weeknd, Tyler The Creator – Here We Go… Again
  21. Ella Ion – Ride
